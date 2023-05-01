Lynk Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Lynk varia da $14,666 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $170,850 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Lynk. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Meccanico
$152K
Manager di Prodotto
$23.4K
Vendite
$14.7K

Ingegnere del Software
$171K
FAQ

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Lynk é Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $170,850. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Lynk é $87,599.

