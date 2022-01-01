Directory Aziendale
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Lutron Electronics varia da $59,292 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $130,650 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Lutron Electronics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $107K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista di Business
$117K
Data Scientist
$116K

Ingegnere Elettrico
$91.8K
Ingegnere Hardware
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$112K
Designer di Prodotto
$131K
Vendite
$59.3K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Lutron Electronics è Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $130,650. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Lutron Electronics è $106,500.

