lululemon
lululemon Stipendi

Lo stipendio di lululemon varia da $39,800 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $341,700 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di lululemon. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/26/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Ingegnere Dati

Manager di Prodotto
Median $108K
Project Manager
Median $86.9K

Analista di Dati
Median $80.2K
Data Scientist
Median $82.2K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $144K
Analista di Business
$89.6K
Manager di Data Science
$180K
Analista Finanziario
$72K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Operazioni Marketing
$60.5K
Designer di Prodotto
$101K
Manager di Programma
$181K
Recruiter
$66.5K
Vendite
$39.8K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$342K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$151K
Manca la tua qualifica?

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in lululemon è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $341,700. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in lululemon è $97,234.

Altre Risorse

