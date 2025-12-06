La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso Logitech varia da $177K per year per I3 a $316K per year per I6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $235K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Logitech. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$177K
$144K
$23.3K
$10K
I4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Logitech, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
