La retribuzione Ingegnere Meccanico in Taiwan presso Logitech varia da NT$1.68M per year per I3 a NT$2.48M per year per I4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Taiwan mediano year ammonta a NT$1.74M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Logitech. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Logitech, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
