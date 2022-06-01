Directory Aziendale
LL Flooring
    Lumber Liquidators is now LL Flooring. Because a name should reflect who you are. Flooring is all we do. No lumber. No liquidation. Just quality flooring, and a team of flooring experts to help you every step of the way.Our LL Flooring Experts are ready to help answer any question, whether it’s in one of our over 400 stores, by phone or online chat. We’re here to help you find a beautiful new floor. At LL Flooring, we've been helping customers make their flooring visions a reality for more than 25 years. We're looking for future teammates who have a passion for home improvement, and a great eye for style. Folks who watch home improvement TV and think, "That looks like a great project for this weekend." We're looking for people who have Pinterest boards of projects and file folders full of magazine pages for inspiration.Our team is the key to our success. Our customers trust us to help them find the perfect floor for their home, and we pride ourselves on giving them the specialized attention and expertise they deserve. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers have all they need to transform their home, from high quality, trend-right products to online resources to help them find the right solution for their space, to the accessories and tools to get the job done right. We offer our customers a unique, guided experience to home improvement that they won't find anywhere else.If you love creating the "after" photos of before-and-after room transformations, if your home truly is your castle, and if you love the challenge of finding the perfect solution for customers, we'd love for you to join us.

    llflooring.com
    1994
    2,250
    $1B-$10B
