LKQ
LKQ Stipendi

Lo stipendio di LKQ varia da $57,486 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $102,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di LKQ. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/16/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $102K
Analista di Business
$57.5K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$72.3K

Manca la tua qualifica?

oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in LKQ è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $102,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in LKQ è $72,271.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per LKQ

