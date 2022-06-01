Directory Aziendale
LiveIntent
LiveIntent Stipendi

Lo stipendio di LiveIntent varia da $86,700 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $220,000 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di LiveIntent. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/15/2025

$160K

Vendite
Median $220K
Data Scientist
$86.7K
Manager di Prodotto
$87.1K

Ingegnere del Software
$99.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in LiveIntent è Vendite con una retribuzione totale annua di $220,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in LiveIntent è $93,296.

