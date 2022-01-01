Directory Aziendale
Levi's
Levi's Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Levi's varia da $25,761 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Venture Capitalist nella fascia bassa fino a $211,050 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Levi's. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/21/2025

Contabile
$155K
Data Scientist
$51.6K
Marketing
$71.4K

Designer di Prodotto
$151K
Manager di Prodotto
$211K
Ingegnere del Software
$36.2K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$70.7K
Venture Capitalist
$25.8K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Levi's è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $211,050. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Levi's è $71,011.

Altre Risorse