Levi Ray & Shoup Stipendi

Lo stipendio mediano di Levi Ray & Shoup è $154,690 per un Ingegnere del Software . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Levi Ray & Shoup. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/27/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
$155K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Levi Ray & Shoup è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $154,690. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Levi Ray & Shoup è $154,690.

