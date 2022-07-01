Directory Aziendale
LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy Stipendi

Lo stipendio di LevelTen Energy varia da $222,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $241,200 per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di LevelTen Energy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/21/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $222K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$239K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$241K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in LevelTen Energy è Manager di Programma Tecnico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $241,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in LevelTen Energy è $238,800.

