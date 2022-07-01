Lev Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Lev varia da $58,945 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $597,000 per un Capo di Gabinetto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Lev. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/27/2025

Manager delle Operazioni di Business
$174K
Capo di Gabinetto
$597K
Data Scientist
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Manager di Prodotto
Median $320K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$83.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Lev è Capo di Gabinetto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $597,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Lev è $174,125.

