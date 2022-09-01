Directory Aziendale
Leica Geosystems
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Leica Geosystems Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Leica Geosystems varia da $45,188 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $120,142 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Leica Geosystems. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/8/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $116K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Hardware
$120K
Risorse Umane
$45.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Manager di Prodotto
$109K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Leica Geosystems là Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $120,142. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Leica Geosystems là $112,185.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Leica Geosystems

Aziende Correlate

  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse