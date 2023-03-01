LeasePlan Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di LeasePlan varia da $10,235 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in Greece nella fascia bassa fino a $159,100 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Netherlands nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di LeasePlan. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/8/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $90.6K
Analista di Business
$68.6K
Analista di Dati
$70.4K

Data Scientist
$10.2K
Designer di Prodotto
$87K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$111K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$159K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$122K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in LeasePlan è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $159,100. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in LeasePlan è $88,797.

Altre Risorse