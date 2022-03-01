Directory Aziendale
LeanIX
LeanIX Stipendi

Lo stipendio di LeanIX varia da $57,897 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $101,654 per un Consulente di Management nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di LeanIX. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/14/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $69.4K
Consulente di Management
Median $102K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$69.3K

Designer di Prodotto
$57.9K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$83.2K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in LeanIX è Consulente di Management con una retribuzione totale annua di $101,654. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in LeanIX è $69,396.

