Directory Aziendale
Lattice
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Designer di Prodotto

  • Designer UX

Lattice Designer UX Stipendi

La retribuzione Designer UX in United States presso Lattice ammonta a $193K per year per L3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $195K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Lattice. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Media Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
L3
Product Designer I
$193K
$171K
$21.6K
$0
L4
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Lattice, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

3 years post-termination exercise window.



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Designer di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer UX in Lattice in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $294,250. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Lattice per il ruolo Designer UX in United States è $173,250.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Lattice

Aziende Correlate

  • Addepar
  • Accela
  • Personal Capital
  • Paxos
  • ConsenSys
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse