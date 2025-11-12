La retribuzione Designer UX in United States presso Lattice ammonta a $193K per year per L3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $195K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Lattice. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
L3
$193K
$171K
$21.6K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Lattice, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
3 years post-termination exercise window.