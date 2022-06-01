Directory Aziendale
Landor
Landor Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Landor varia da $32,170 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $90,000 per un Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Landor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $90K
Contabile
$78.4K
Designer di Prodotto
$32.2K

Altre Risorse