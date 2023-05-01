Directory Aziendale
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Kratos Defense and Security Solutions varia da $33,830 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia bassa fino a $301,500 per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Sviluppo Business
$302K
Ingegnere Hardware
$33.8K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$73.5K

Ingegnere del Software
$89.2K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Kratos Defense and Security Solutions è Sviluppo Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $301,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Kratos Defense and Security Solutions è $81,347.

