Kohler Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Kohler varia da $58,800 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma nella fascia bassa fino a $170,850 per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Kohler. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/25/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $80K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $94.8K
Analista di Business
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Data Scientist
$115K
Designer di Prodotto
$164K
Manager di Prodotto
$139K
Manager di Programma
$58.8K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$144K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$171K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Kohler è Manager di Programma Tecnico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $170,850. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Kohler è $114,570.

Altre Risorse

