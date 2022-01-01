Directory Aziendale
Kobalt Music
Kobalt Music Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Kobalt Music varia da $80,523 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $181,673 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Kobalt Music. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/25/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $80.5K
Designer di Prodotto
$121K
Manager di Prodotto
$182K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$156K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Kobalt Music è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $181,673. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Kobalt Music è $138,484.

Altre Risorse

