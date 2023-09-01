Directory delle Aziende
KKCompany Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di KKCompany va da $36,568 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager all'estremità inferiore a $83,465 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di KKCompany. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $54K
Project Manager
$36.6K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$83.5K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KKCompany is Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KKCompany is $53,992.

Altre risorse