Kitware Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Kitware va da $127,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $293,525 per un Responsabile Data Science all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Kitware. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $127K
Responsabile Data Science
$294K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$205K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Kitware è Responsabile Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $293,525. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Kitware è di $204,820.

