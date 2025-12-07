Directory Aziendale
Keyrock
Keyrock Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Belgium mediano presso Keyrock ammonta a €74.5K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Keyrock. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Keyrock
Software Engineer
Brussels, BU, Belgium
Totale annuo
$85.8K
Livello
L1
Base
$74.4K
Stock (/yr)
$11.4K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
2 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Keyrock?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Keyrock in Belgium raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di €130,870. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Keyrock per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Belgium è €73,692.

