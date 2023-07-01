Directory delle Aziende
KEY Concierge
    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Sito web
    2014
    Anno di fondazione
    54
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

