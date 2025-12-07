Directory Aziendale
Kepler
Kepler Data Scientist Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Data Scientist media in United Kingdom presso Kepler varia da £49.3K a £68.6K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Kepler. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$70.9K - $83.6K
United Kingdom
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$66.2K$70.9K$83.6K$92.2K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Kepler?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Kepler in United Kingdom raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di £68,614. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Kepler per il ruolo Data Scientist in United Kingdom è £49,262.

Altre Risorse

