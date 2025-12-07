Directory Aziendale
Kent
Kent Ingegnere Meccanico Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere Meccanico media in United Kingdom presso Kent varia da £31.2K a £44.5K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Kent. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$48.1K - $56.3K
United Kingdom
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$42K$48.1K$56.3K$59.9K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Kent?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Meccanico in Kent in United Kingdom raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di £44,534. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Kent per il ruolo Ingegnere Meccanico in United Kingdom è £31,212.

