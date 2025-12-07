Directory Aziendale
Kensho Technologies
Kensho Technologies Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States mediano presso Kensho Technologies ammonta a $241K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Kensho Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Kensho Technologies
Senior Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Totale annuo
$241K
Livello
1
Base
$176K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$25K
Anni in azienda
0 Anni
Anni esp
8 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Kensho Technologies?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Stipendi di Stage

Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Kensho Technologies in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $370,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Kensho Technologies per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $225,000.

Altre Risorse

