KenSci Stipendi

Lo stipendio di KenSci varia da $114,660 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $155,775 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di KenSci. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/18/2025

Manager di Prodotto
$115K
Ingegnere del Software
$156K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in KenSci è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $155,775. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in KenSci è $119,400.

