Kelly Services Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Kelly Services va da $29,371 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) all'estremità inferiore a $102,485 per un Marketing all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Kelly Services. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/16/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $97K
Recruiter
Median $65K
Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$77.6K

Data Scientist
$47.8K
Risorse Umane
$32.1K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$29.4K
Marketing
$102K
Fiducia e Sicurezza
$87.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Kelly Services è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $102,485. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Kelly Services è di $71,305.

Altre risorse