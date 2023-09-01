Directory delle Aziende
KBTG
KBTG Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di KBTG va da $10,841 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ricercatore UX all'estremità inferiore a $44,087 per un Marketing all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di KBTG. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $22.1K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $17.4K
Analista di Business
$24.9K

Marketing
$44.1K
Product Manager
$30.1K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$32.7K
Ricercatore UX
$10.8K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in KBTG è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $44,087. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in KBTG è di $24,875.

Altre risorse