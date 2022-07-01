Directory Aziendale
Kastech Software Solutions Group
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Kastech Software Solutions Group che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    Kastech Software Solutions Group, based in Houston of Texas, United States of America, is a pioneer in offering various software services with special reference to ERP and Oracle’s PeopleSoft.Incorporated in 2007 by Mr. Suresh Katamreddy and Mr. Sri Patibandla—Kastech today has over 450+ employees working in the US, India, UAE, Colombia, and Puerto Rico offices. We have had rich experience in implementing various ERPs, for streamlining the business processes, based on SAP and PeopleSoft. Right from analyzing to implementing, Kastech takes the onus of getting the ERP job done right. Our other software services include • Augmented Virtual Reality• Robotic Process Automation(RPA)• CyberSecurity• DW/BI and Advanced Data Analytics• Workday Managed Services• Web Application Development• Mobile Application Development (iOS and Android)• Lean On IT/ Managed IT Services• Executive Search in Staffing SolutionsWe have over 13+ proprietary tools/ products:1. PETA - PeopleSoft Enterprise Test Automation Suite2. TASK - Workday & Salesforce - Test Automation Suite3. FISCA - Intuitive Business Intelligence(BI) Solution4. JMeter - Baseline performance profile testing for PeopleSoft5. Campus Mobile - Portable ERP solution for Educational Institutions6. Konnect - Power-packed HRIS management tool7. FMS - Automated Facility Management System8. iKonnect - A bolt-on SAP - CRM solution9. KAMS - Seamless Asset Management System10. KLMS - Customized Library Management System 11. KPMS - Frictionless Parking Management System12. Kollab – Scrum & Agile Project Management Tool13. KayBot

    kastechssg.com
    Sito Web
    2007
    Anno di Fondazione
    330
    N° di Dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Kastech Software Solutions Group

    Aziende Correlate

    • Amazon
    • Intuit
    • Databricks
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse