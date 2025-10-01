Directory Aziendale
Justworks Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a New York City Area

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New York City Area mediano presso Justworks ammonta a $193K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Justworks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/1/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Justworks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Totale annuo
$193K
Livello
L5
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
7 Anni
Anni esp
7 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Justworks?

$160K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

5%

ANNO 1

15%

ANNO 2

40%

ANNO 3

40%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Justworks, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 5% matura nel 1st-ANNO (5.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (1.25% mensile)

  • 40% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (3.33% mensile)

  • 40% matura nel 4th-ANNO (3.33% mensile)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

ANNO 1

30%

ANNO 2

30%

ANNO 3

30%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Justworks, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 10% matura nel 1st-ANNO (10.00% annuale)

  • 30% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.50% mensile)

  • 30% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.50% mensile)

  • 30% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.50% mensile)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Justworks in New York City Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $222,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Justworks per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in New York City Area è $185,000.

