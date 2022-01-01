Directory Aziendale
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Joby Aviation varia da $109,450 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $308,450 per un Manager di Programma nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Joby Aviation. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/26/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $175K

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $175K
Ingegnere Hardware
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingegnere Aerospaziale
$298K
Data Scientist
$220K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Medico
$131K
Designer di Prodotto
$199K
Manager di Programma
$308K
Recruiter
$109K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$109K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$152K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Joby Aviation è Manager di Programma at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $308,450. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Joby Aviation è $175,000.

Altre Risorse

