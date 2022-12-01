Directory delle Aziende
Investec
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Investec Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Investec va da $21,164 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Banchiere d'Investimento all'estremità inferiore a $158,746 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Investec. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/13/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Analista di Dati
$72.4K
Data Scientist
$92.4K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$21.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Marketing
$125K
Designer di Prodotto
$65.2K
Project Manager
$42.2K
Ingegnere del Software
$81K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$159K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$53.8K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Investec è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $158,746. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Investec è di $72,417.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Investec

Aziende correlate

  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse