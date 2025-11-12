La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in United States presso Intuit varia da $146K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $505K per year per Architect. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $220K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$17.1K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$151K
$34.7K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$263K
$180K
$59.3K
$24.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$211K
$81.6K
$37K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)