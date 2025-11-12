Intuit Ingegnere Software Full-Stack Stipendi a New York City Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in New York City Area presso Intuit varia da $160K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $338K per year per Staff Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New York City Area mediano year ammonta a $206K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Ultimi invii di stipendi

Calendario di Maturazione Principale 25 % ANNO 1 25 % ANNO 2 25 % ANNO 3 25 % ANNO 4 Tipo di Azioni RSU In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni: 25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

Qual è il programma di maturazione presso Intuit ?

