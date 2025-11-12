La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Greater San Diego Area presso Intuit varia da $147K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $423K per year per Senior Staff Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater San Diego Area mediano year ammonta a $205K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$147K
$119K
$19.4K
$8.8K
Software Engineer 2
$193K
$147K
$35.3K
$10.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$163K
$51.5K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$337K
$191K
$107K
$39.2K
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)