La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in San Francisco Bay Area presso Intuit varia da $155K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $534K per year per Senior Staff Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in San Francisco Bay Area mediano year ammonta a $265K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$155K
$129K
$15.7K
$10.7K
Software Engineer 2
$202K
$154K
$35.6K
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$274K
$186K
$72K
$16.1K
Staff Software Engineer
$355K
$208K
$110K
$36.4K
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)