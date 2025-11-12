La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in Greater Bengaluru presso Intuit varia da ₹3.22M per year per Software Engineer 1 a ₹11.53M per year per Staff Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹5.73M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.22M
₹1.98M
₹1.05M
₹194K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)