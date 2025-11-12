La retribuzione Designer UX in San Francisco Bay Area presso Intuit varia da $128K per year per Product Designer 1 a $337K per year per Principal Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in San Francisco Bay Area mediano year ammonta a $274K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)