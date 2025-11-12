Directory Aziendale
  • Stipendi
  • Designer di Prodotto

  • Designer UX

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Intuit Designer UX Stipendi a San Francisco Bay Area

La retribuzione Designer UX in San Francisco Bay Area presso Intuit varia da $128K per year per Product Designer 1 a $337K per year per Principal Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in San Francisco Bay Area mediano year ammonta a $274K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer UX in Intuit in San Francisco Bay Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $385,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Intuit per il ruolo Designer UX in San Francisco Bay Area è $280,000.

Altre Risorse