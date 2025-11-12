La retribuzione Designer UX in India presso Intuit varia da ₹4.04M per year per Product Designer 2 a ₹6.69M per year per Senior Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹3.86M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)