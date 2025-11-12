Directory Aziendale
Intuit
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Designer di Prodotto

  • Designer UX

  • Greater Toronto Area

Intuit Designer UX Stipendi a Greater Toronto Area

La retribuzione Designer UX in Greater Toronto Area presso Intuit varia da CA$143K per year per Product Designer 2 a CA$207K per year per Senior Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Toronto Area mediano year ammonta a CA$156K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Media Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$143K
CA$116K
CA$15.6K
CA$11.6K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.7K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Block logo
+CA$81.2K
Robinhood logo
+CA$125K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$49K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Designer di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer UX in Intuit in Greater Toronto Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$1,147,156. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Intuit per il ruolo Designer UX in Greater Toronto Area è CA$145,082.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Intuit

Aziende Correlate

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse