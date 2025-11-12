La retribuzione Designer UX in Greater San Diego Area presso Intuit varia da $239K per year per Senior Product Designer a $490K per year per Principal Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater San Diego Area mediano year ammonta a $235K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Intuit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$239K
$170K
$54.1K
$14.8K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Intuit, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)