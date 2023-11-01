International SOS Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di International SOS varia da $70,614 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in United Kingdom nella fascia bassa fino a $150,000 per un Vendite in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di International SOS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/5/2025

$160K

Vendite
Median $150K
Data Scientist
$70.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$94.1K

Manager di Programma
$74.6K
Manager di Progetto
$127K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in International SOS è Vendite con una retribuzione totale annua di $150,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in International SOS è $94,063.

