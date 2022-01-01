Interactive Brokers Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Interactive Brokers varia da $11,558 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $400,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Interactive Brokers. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
In Interactive Brokers, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 7 anni:
10% matura nel 1st-ANNO (10.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 5th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 6th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 7th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
