Interactive Brokers Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Interactive Brokers varia da $11,558 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $400,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Interactive Brokers. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/25/2025

Ingegnere del Software
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista di Cybersecurity
Median $280K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Operazioni di Business
$109K
Analista di Dati
$116K
Data Scientist
$132K
Risorse Umane
$85.4K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$11.6K
Legale
$106K
Marketing
$106K
Designer di Prodotto
$174K
Manager di Prodotto
$99.5K
Project Manager
$189K
Calendario di Maturazione

10%

ANNO 1

15%

ANNO 2

15%

ANNO 3

15%

ANNO 4

15%

ANNO 5

15%

ANNO 6

15%

ANNO 7

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Interactive Brokers, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 7 anni:

  • 10% matura nel 1st-ANNO (10.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 5th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 6th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 7th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Interactive Brokers è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $400,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Interactive Brokers è $160,026.

