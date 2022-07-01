Directory delle Aziende
IntelyCare
IntelyCare Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di IntelyCare va da $100,500 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $197,010 per un Responsabile Data Science all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di IntelyCare. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $148K
Responsabile Data Science
$197K
Data Scientist
$101K

Responsabile Design di Prodotto
$182K
Product Manager
$116K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in IntelyCare è Responsabile Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $197,010. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in IntelyCare è di $148,000.

