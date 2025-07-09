Directory delle Aziende
Intellias
Intellias Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Intellias va da $15,288 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Marketing all'estremità inferiore a $95,574 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Intellias. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $60K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Analista di Business
$65.8K
Analista di Dati
$35K

Ingegnere Hardware
$63.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$77.6K
Marketing
$15.3K
Project Manager
$40.1K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$95.6K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$82.3K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$67.3K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Intellias è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $95,574. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Intellias è di $64,683.

