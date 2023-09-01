Directory Aziendale
Intellect Design Arena
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Intellect Design Arena Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Intellect Design Arena varia da $8,476 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Redattore Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $38,311 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Intellect Design Arena. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $9.2K
Data Scientist
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Manager di Prodotto
$36.1K
Redattore Tecnico
$8.5K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Intellect Design Arena è Data Scientist con una retribuzione totale annua di $38,311. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Intellect Design Arena è $20,422.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Intellect Design Arena

Aziende Correlate

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/intellect-design-arena/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.