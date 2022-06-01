Integrate Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Integrate va da $3,906 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager in India all'estremità inferiore a $80,400 per un Project Manager in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Integrate. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $13.9K
Product Manager
$3.9K
Project Manager
$80.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Integrate è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $80,400. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Integrate è di $13,900.

