La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States presso Instacart varia da $388K per year per Software Engineering Manager a $618K per year per Director. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $394K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Instacart. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/25/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineering Manager
$388K
$244K
$144K
$0
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$652K
$302K
$350K
$0
Director
$618K
$328K
$290K
$0
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Instacart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
50%
ANNO 1
50%
ANNO 2
In Instacart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:
50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (50.00% annuale)
50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)